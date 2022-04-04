Thinking Clearly: New York City Commission on Human Rights' Guidance on Pay Transparency

self

On March 22, 2022, the New York City Commission on Human Rights released a Fact Sheet providing guidance to employers on Salary Transparency in Job Advertisements under New York City's new law going into effect on May 15, 2022. Seyfarth Partner Rob Szyba leads a discussion with Katherine Greenberg, Special Counsel for the New York City Commission on Human Rights, to gain further clarification of what constitutes a "salary" for purposes of such disclosure, certain jurisdictional questions in the context of remote positions, and whether such salary disclosure itself constitutes age discrimination.

