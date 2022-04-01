United States:
Senate Confirms Christopher Williamson To Lead MSHA
01 April 2022
Husch Blackwell LLP
MSHA finally has a new leader. On March 29, 2022, the U.S.
Senate confirmed by voice vote Christopher Williamson (Williamson)
as Assistant Secretary for the Mine Safety and Health
Administration (MSHA) at the Department of Labor. Williamson most
recently has held the position of Senior Counsel to Chairman Lauren
McFerran of the National Labor Relations Board (Board). He
previously served in the Obama Administration as a junior political
appointee to the Assistant Secretary for MSHA for one year.
Williamson, a West Virginia native, served in the U.S. Senate as
Labor Counsel to Chairman Tom Harkin on the Health, Education,
Labor and Pensions Committee and as a Legislative Assistant to
Senator Joe Manchin, III of West Virginia.
