United States:
Conversations With Women: Perspectives From Littler Boomerangs (Podcast)
31 March 2022
Littler Mendelson
In this episode of our Women's History Month podcast
series, Conversations with Women, Melissa
Cee, Littler's Chief Talent Officer talks with three Littler
attorneys – Lori Brown, Angela Healy, and Lisa Kathumbi
– who recently rejoined the firm and how their experiences
were shaped by the women who supported their individual
journeys.
