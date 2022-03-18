Christopher Bletsch, a partner in Peckar & Abramson's New York office, has written "New York State Labor Law Amendments: Expanded Protections for Employees," an article for the Long Island Contractors' Association's Long Island Road Warriors magazine.

Chris discuses two recent amendments to the New York Labor Law that took effect earlier this year that are intended to expand protections for employees. Contractors should familiarize themselves with these new requirements to ensure compliance, and should be aware of the increased risks of liability that may result. The article can be read here on pages 8 and 9.

