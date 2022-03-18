In this episode of our Women's History Month podcast
series,
Conversations with Women, Jacqueline Polito
(Rochester) talks with two special Littler alumnae, Meyling Ly
Ortiz, Managing Counsel at Toyota, and Eboneé Lewis,
Associate General Counsel at BD, a global medical technology
company. Sharing personal stories of support, Mey and Eboneé
provide their perspectives on the importance of elevating –
and being elevated by – their female colleagues every day in
the workplace.
Listen on SoundCloud | All Littler Podcasts
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.