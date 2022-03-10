Take It or Leave It is the only law firm podcast focused exclusively on workplace leaves, absence management, and accommodations. Hosts Meg Toth and Josh Seidman, Employment attorneys and co-leaders of Seyfarth's Leave of Absence Management & Accommodations team, explore the latest legal developments, forecast new laws, identify workplace trends, and offer practical, business-oriented considerations within the leave, absence management, and accommodations space.

During the last episode of "Take It or Leave It" we discussed the concept of "Unlimited" paid time off (PTO) for employees at an international level. For this episode, we are back for the second part of this two-part mini-series to explore "unlimited" PTO policies for U.S. employees.

Co-hosts Josh Seidman and Meg Toth are joined by their colleague and expert employment counselor and advisor, Chelsea Mesa, from Seyfarth Shaw LLP's Los Angeles Office, to discuss important legal considerations and best practices for U.S. employers considering (or currently administering) an "unlimited" PTO program. Specifically, Chelsea discusses the benefits and drawbacks of "unlimited" PTO programs, including compliance with various state paid sick and vacation laws, considerations for implementing "unlimited" PTO programs for different types of workforces, and general best practices for drafting, implementing and administering an "unlimited" PTO program.

