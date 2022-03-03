A Fine Balance: Handling Employee Discipline During a Talent Shortage

ARTICLE

To discipline or not to discipline. That is normally a challenging question for many managers, but this question takes on a life-or-death magnitude for employers who are going through a national talent shortage. Join Rob Szyba, Partner at Seyfarth, and Renada M. Williams, Associate General Counsel of The Vitamin Shoppe, in a discussion regarding the impact that talent shortages have had on businesses, the dilemma many managers face when disciplining employees at the risk of losing staff during a talent shortage, and considerations of the various consequences of performance evaluations that may not be immediately obvious.

