In this edition of our Third Thursdays podcast series, Ruthie Goodboe is joined by Elizabeth Soveranez and Bethany Wagner to discuss the evolving legal landscape in the debate over the status of college athletes as students or employees. The speakers focus on challenges to the present model of collegiate athletics from both labor and employment perspectives and discuss National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo's memorandum expressing her position that certain student-athletes are employees under the National Labor Relations Act.

To listen to the podcast, please click here.

