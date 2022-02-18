United States:
Win Over Talent By Standing Out In Every Stage Of The Employee Lifecycle
18 February 2022
Ford & Harrison LLP
Sponsored By Mercer
Updated: Feb 16, 2022
In today's hyper-competitive labor market, employees have
higher expectations of their employers. This has had a profound
effect on the workplace and forced companies to evaluate their
employee value proposition in response to attraction and retention
concerns.
2022 has been dubbed the "year of the worker" and as
such, employers have to stand out in all areas of the employee
lifecycle to attract and retain the talent they need. Download this white paper now
to turn your company into a stand out.
