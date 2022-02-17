As a follow-up to last week's podcast about a proposed law to ban private companies from delivering diversity or discrimination-prevention training that inflicts any "guilt," "anguish," or "discomfort" due to historic wrongs, this episode explores the implications for employers.

Littler Principal Cindy-Ann Thomas and her guests, Lori A. Brown, Littler Shareholder and Andrea Cisco, Chief Operating Officer of the Future Work Institute:

Discuss the socio-cultural factors in the national clamor for "guilt-free" learning zones

Consider the benefits of "discomfort" for effective learning initiatives

Explore the potential challenges that such mandates pose for companies seeking to preserve their Faragher-Ellerth defense to hostile work environment claims

Identify the steps that employers should take to safeguard their current anti-discrimination training programs from mounting "discomfort" claims

Share additional strategies that business leaders can take to resist an increasing call for such orders

