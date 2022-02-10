ARTICLE

In case you missed it, legislation designed to prohibit public schools and private businesses from inflicting any “guilt,” “anguish” or “discomfort” due to historic wrongs related to race or sex during diversity or anti-discrimination training was introduced in Florida last month. While the bill – which is being promoted as a move to protect “individual freedoms” – is a few stages away from becoming law, the move to ban discomfort is becoming an increasingly familiar refrain for learning initiatives across the country.

Littler Principal Cindy-Ann Thomas and her guest from Flagler University, Professor J. Michael Butler, address diversity and discomfort as they:

Examine the socio-political and theoretical challenges of “eliminating” discomfort from the uncomfortable facts of history and the Civil Rights movement

Discuss “equity” as a tipping point for race relations in the U.S.

Consider the dangers of suppressing historical realities that make us uncomfortable

Contemplate the modern-day purpose of “Black History Month” in light of enduring truths about racial equity and discrimination

Explore how the mounting focus on individual sensitivities is disrupting meaningful learning experiences and initiatives on race, equity, and social justice.

