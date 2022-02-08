ARTICLE

Laura Stutz (Of Counsel-Florham Park, NJ) authored "Tailoring and Enforcing Workplace COVID-19 Vaccine Policies in the Absence of a Federal Mandate" for the February 3, 2022, edition of the New Jersey Law Journal. When the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden Administration's private-employer mandate, many corporations suspended their COVID-19 vaccine mandates while others kept them in place. Laura discusses pertinent guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to help employers navigate the challenges of COVID-19 policies. She touches upon appropriate accommodations for employee exemptions and discusses court cases pertaining to employees who refuse the mandate, stressing that it is important for employers to have clear and concise plans.

