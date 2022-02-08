Seyfarth Synopsis: In its recent review of Seyfarth's 2022 Annual Workplace Class Action Litigation Report, EPLiC Magazine called the Report a "must-have resource," the "only publication of its kind," and that no corporate counsel "should be without it."

We are humbled and honored by the recent review of our 2021 Annual Workplace Class Action Litigation Report by Employment Practices Liability Consultant Magazine ("EPLiC") – the review is here.

EPLiC said: "The Report is a must-have resource for legal research and in-depth analysis of employment-related class action litigation. The Report is the only publication of its kind in the United States. It has been cited in briefs to the US Supreme Court and is considered 'the Bible' on class action issues that arise in the workplace."

EPLic stated: "The encyclopedic, 825-page 2022 Seyfarth Shaw Annual Workplace Class Action Litigation Report insightfully examines and analyzes a massive array of class action case decisions. In addition, the federal cases examined in the Report are indexed by federal circuit—an invaluable feature that further enhances the Report's utility. The Report is also available in e-Book format and is fully searchable."

We are often asked – "How does it happen – how do you produce your Annual Workplace Class Action Litigation Report?"

The answer is pretty simple – we live, eat, and breathe workplace class action law 24/7.

Each and every morning we check the previous day's filings of EEOC lawsuits and workplace class actions relative to employment discrimination, ERISA, and wage & hour claims. We do so on a national basis, both in federal courts and all 50 states. Then we check, log, and analyze every ruling on Rule 23 certification motions and subsidiary issues throughout federal and state trial and appellate courts. This is also done on a national basis. We put this information in our customized database; we analyze and compare the rulings on class action issues and Rule 23 topics, and then we prepare an analysis of each and every decision.

Our class action practitioners contribute to the process of building the database and analyzing decisional law on a daily basis.

We have being doing this on a 24/7 basis for over 18 years, and publishing the Annual Workplace Class Action Litigation Report in the first week of January of each calendar year.

The result is a compendium of workplace class action law that is unique in its analysis, scope, and comprehensiveness. Thanks for the kudos EPLiC – we sincerely appreciate it!

We look forward to making the 2023 Report more comprehensive than ever!

