Peter Lynch was featured on an episode of The Jabot podcast titled The Corrosive Effects of Ignoring Diversity. The Jabot podcast is an offshoot of the Above the Law brand focused on the challenges women, people of color, LGBTQIA, and other diverse populations face in the legal industry.

In the podcast, Peter Lynch discusses why he went to law school and how he chose his practice area. Peter discusses why he values D&I programs at business and bar association levels. He shares why he founded DisabilityRightsNow along with the organization's objectives. The legal profession has fallen behind in the hiring of people with disabilities. Thus, Peter poses some solutions that the legal industry may implement to correct this historical error.

Click below to listen.

