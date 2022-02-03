Seyfarth was named a 2022 "Trailblazer" for Legal Technology by the National Law Journal. The firm was recognized for its new advanced immigration management platform, Caribou. You can read the full profile on p. 24 here.

Seyfarth's Caribou transforms the often cumbersome immigration process into a manageable, more predictable journey for HR representatives, in-house counsel, and foreign talent alike. Enhancing the employer brand for global talent, Caribou completely reimagines the traditional case management tool by pairing powerful technology and automation tools with sophisticated business process and workflow mapping.

Built on Salesforce Experience Cloud, Caribou organizes case tasks and milestones into predetermined workflows that can be modified depending on the needs of the case. With an array of add-ons, Caribou's workflows can reflect the complete path forward for any given immigration case, no matter how complex. These workflows build a historical case record for reference and reporting.

Caribou is also integrated with Seyfarth's document automation and forms production platform, offering real-time access to critical information and documents. The integration of case document production with case management in Caribou means that all case data resides in a single authoritative source, reducing errors and delays in processing.

To learn more about Caribou, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.