The Warehouse Quota Notices required by AB 701 are due today, January 31, 2022.

AB 701 requires that employers who have 100 nonexempt employees in any one California warehouse distribution center, or 1,000 nonexempt employees across warehouse distribution centers (including temporary employees), must provide a notice to each warehouse employee subject to a quota, containing:

a written description of each quota to which the employee is subject, including the quantified number of tasks to be performed or materials to be produced or handled, within the defined time period, and

any potential adverse employment action that could result from failure to meet the quota.

