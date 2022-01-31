self

New York City Fair Chance Act: The NYC Commission on Human Rights Pushes for Significant Changes

The New York City Fair Chance Act is one of the most restrictive and complex local laws regulating when and how employers can use criminal history generally and perform criminal background checks on their job applicants and employees. In addition to requiring that criminal history not be mentioned or obtained until after a conditional offer of employment, the law contemplates that employers perform a criminal background check separate from all non-criminal information. In this podcast, we discuss recent amendments to the Fair Chance Act, the nuances of the timing requirements, considerations employers need to contemplate relating to a bifurcated background check process, and some of the practical implications and challenges that exist under the law's framework.