United States:
Cybersecurity In The Remote Workplace In International Workplaces During The COVID-19 Pandemic
24 January 2022
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
In this podcast, Stephen Riga and Andre Appel discuss
cybersecurity in the remote workplace, including what information
remote employees handle, how to protect electronic information, and
both employers' and employees' legal obligations to protect
sensitive information from data breaches and cyberattacks. The
speakers discuss common threats to digital information that
employees face when they work remotely.
Please click here to listen.
