In this podcast, Stephen Riga and Andre Appel discuss cybersecurity in the remote workplace, including what information remote employees handle, how to protect electronic information, and both employers' and employees' legal obligations to protect sensitive information from data breaches and cyberattacks. The speakers discuss common threats to digital information that employees face when they work remotely.

