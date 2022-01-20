ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Food and beverage employers have been struggling with talent shortages, the "great resignation," and new challenges with compensation and retention. But these challenges do not exist in a vacuum, and oftentimes have a ripple effect that touches on a variety of other legal issues. In this podcast, we discuss a variety of ways that pay equity issues have been implicated as the industry has evolved to keep pace and stay ahead of the curve.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.