The South Carolina Supreme Court issued two decisions late in 2021 that may impact employers' and co-workers' potential liability in litigation arising from an employee's discharge.

South Carolina Supreme Court Decision on Employment at Will

On December 1, 2021, the South Carolina Supreme Court decided Hall v. UBS, answering three certified questions in a lawsuit Hall filed against UBS and a UBS employee following his termination. UBS discharged Hall after an employee (Reid) reported him for inappropriate behavior. Hall's claims against UBS included one for breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing. His claims against Reid included one for tortious interference with contractual relations.

The Supreme Court answered the three certified questions, reaching the following legal conclusions:

First, at-will employment is a contractual relationship. Prior to this, there had been some confusion among state appellate courts as to whether at-will employment is contractual. The Supreme Court held that, pursuant to general contract law, there is a contractual relationship when an employer offers to pay an employee to perform a service for a price and the employee performs that service. The Court also held, however, that this conclusion does not limit an employer's ability to terminate an employee for any legal reason without being held liable.

Clarification of Pleading Civil Conspiracy Claims

In another recent decision, the South Carolina Supreme Court held that a plaintiff does not have to plead special damages in a civil conspiracy claim. See Paradis v. Charleston Cty. Sch. Dist. This decision brings South Carolina's requirements in line with other states' requirements for pleading civil conspiracy. This decision is relevant to employers in light of the decision in Hall regarding the viability of tortious interference with contractual relationship claims since such claims may also give rise to a civil conspiracy claim.

Employers' Bottom Line

These rulings will inevitably increase the risk South Carolina employers face when making termination decisions because, at their core, they provide more avenues of relief for terminated employees. Now more than ever, employers should ensure their human resources and employee relations departments are diligent and meticulous when assessing an employee's report of wrongful conduct against another employee, and that they continue to apply disciplinary procedures in a non-discriminatory manner. Finally, as an unintended consequence of the holding in Hall, employers may find co-workers less likely to report the misconduct of fellow employees as the ability of the employee to bring a tortious interference with a contractual relationship claim against a third-party becomes more widely known in the workplace.

