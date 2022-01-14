Oliver Spratt authored an article for HR Magazine discussing how founders of fast-growth scale-ups can manage their HR strategy from the start to avoid complications further down the line and to ensure the company is an appealing prospect for potential acquirers or investors in the future.

"Often, a scale-up's first employees will be a small team made up of its co-founders and people with whom they have existing relationships," Oliver wrote. "As with any company, it will soon experience staff turnover - people will join, others will leave. Indeed, as it becomes more established, staff turnover will become part of its lifecycle. Fast-growing companies will need to be aware of the various practical and administrative tasks this involves."

Oliver added: "Employers will also need to consider employee rights and statutory obligations like sick pay and parental leave, as well as day-to-day HR issues such as performance management, and disciplinary processes."

Read the full article.

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved