ARTICLE

United States: New Labor Laws To Go Into Effect On January 1, 2022 (Podcast)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Walter Stella joined KCBS Radio to discuss new labor laws that will go into effect throughout California in 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.