We're sure the rush of changes happening at year end, and prepping for the holidays over the next few weeks have got you thinking: what's on my wish list? If you could ask CalPecs Santa for anything, what would it be?

Your CalPecs editors are ready to ring in the New Year with an assortment of articles as exciting as finding a bell from Santa's sleigh under the tree, but we'd like to know what YOU would like to see. If you have a hot topic of interest you've been mulling over with your cider, or a nagging issue getting more attention than Rudolph's nose on a foggy night, please send it our way! We'll wrap your thoughts in a bow and address them in our posts for 2022.

Please help us bring joy to the world, and contact us here with your holiday wish!

