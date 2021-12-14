After temporarily falling to third place in 2020, California once again claims the top spot on the American Tort Reform Foundation's (ATRF) annual list of "Judicial Hellholes." While California has not taken home the gold in two years, this year's award does not come as much of a surprise after the state was deemed an "Everlasting Judicial Hellhole" this past summer.

The ATRF "recognized" California this year because of the high volume of "frivolous" actions brought under the Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), as well as the state's "unique" lemon law and Proposition 65 requirements, which California Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuses claims results in the loss of over 200,000 jobs and an annual "tort tax" of $574 for each California resident.

Standing beside California on the podium this year is New York in second, with the Georgia Supreme Court taking third.

Read the ATRF's full report here.

