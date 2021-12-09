In this episode, we take an in-depth look at what an unfair labor practice is, why non-union employers need to be wary of these federal law violations, and how to avoid running afoul of the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). We will also discuss National Labor Relations Board (Board) General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo's recent guidance regarding the types of remedies available when an unfair labor practice occurs.

Join us to listen to the latest episode in our series, "The Biden Administration: Expected Changes at the NLRB." Alternatively, a short summary of the topics covered in the podcast is also available on our website.

