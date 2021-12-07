ARTICLE

In this episode of our Global Solutions series, Mami Kato and Skye Hao provide an overview of the latest trends and requirements related to remote-work arrangements in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, with a particular focus on China, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. The speakers address issues involving employee time tracking and compensation, workplace safety, antidiscrimination protections based on employee status, work rules and employment policies, and other emergent considerations for employers. Ogletree Deakins' Global Solutions podcast series includes additional country-specific flash briefings, full episodes on relevant topics for multinational employers, recap episodes, and companion materials.

