United States:
Take It Or Leave It Podcast
06 December 2021
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Seyfarth's Take It or Leave
It · Introduction: Take It of Leave It Podcast
Take It or Leave It is the only law firm
podcast focused exclusively on workplace leaves, absence
management, and accommodations. Hosts Meg Toth and Josh Seidman,
Employment attorneys and co-leaders of Seyfarth's Leave of
Absence Management & Accommodations team, explore the latest
legal developments, forecast new laws, identify workplace trends,
and offer practical, business-oriented considerations within the
leave, absence management, and accommodations space.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States
Closing Out Another Year And Looking Forward To 2022!
McLane Middleton, Professional Association
Another year, another list. I doubt anyone expected at the end of 2020 to still be talking about social distancing, mask wearing, and virtual holiday gatherings. Yet, here we are.
Common Law Duty Of Loyalty Claim Saves The Day
Archer & Greiner P.C.
We often field questions from clients about how they can best protect their business interests, including their trade secrets. We do not take a one-size-fits-all approach...