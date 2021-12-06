Effective August 1, 2021, the Louisiana Employment Discrimination Law was amended to expressly require Louisiana employers with more than 25 employees to provide reasonable accommodations to employees with limitations arising from pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions, provided that such limitations are known to the employers.

Covered employers must provide written notice to new and existing employees of the obligations and rights set forth in the amended legislation. New employees must receive notice at the commencement of employment. Existing employees must have received written notice prior to December 1, 2021. Finally, written notice must be "conspicuously posted at an employer's place of business in an area that is accessible to employees." The Louisiana Workforce Commission has published a model notice in English and Spanish on its website.