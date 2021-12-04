United States:
Oregon Employment Law, Episode 3: COVID-19, School Closures, And Employee Leave Entitlements For Caregivers (Podcast)
04 December 2021
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
In this episode of our Oregon Employment
Law podcast series, Paul Cirner and Florence Mao discuss
the employment law implications of school closures and quarantine
orders related to COVID-19 exposure. The speakers detail the
relevant requirements under federal laws and the Oregon Family
Leave Act (OFLA) in addition to explaining issues regarding
verification of caregivers' need for leave, the amount of leave
required under leave laws, and the interplay between federal and
state law.
To listen to the podcast, please click here.
