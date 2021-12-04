In this episode of our Oregon Employment Law podcast series, Paul Cirner and Florence Mao discuss the employment law implications of school closures and quarantine orders related to COVID-19 exposure. The speakers detail the relevant requirements under federal laws and the Oregon Family Leave Act (OFLA) in addition to explaining issues regarding verification of caregivers' need for leave, the amount of leave required under leave laws, and the interplay between federal and state law.

To listen to the podcast, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.