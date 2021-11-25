ARTICLE

We are pleased to present our latest vlog featuring Jennifer Riley and Alex Karasik, members of Seyfarth's Biometric Privacy Class Action Team, with their thoughts, analysis, and practical guidance on workplace privacy laws and regulations affecting employers in Illinois, New York City, California, and elsewhere in the United States. Join our panel of experts for a discussion on BIPA and similar privacy legislation, as well details on the recent spike in BIPA-related class action litigation, the biggest settlements seen so far, and information for employers on biometric compliance. Be on the lookout for our forthcoming Class Action Privacy Primer and webinar for in-depth coverage of biometric privacy laws and issues, including trends, filing numbers, proposed legislation, and upcoming decisions to watch, due out early next year.

