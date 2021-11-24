In this episode of In the Breakroom, Bill Grob is joined by Phillip Russell and Dee Anna Hays to discuss Florida's new law prohibiting employers from mandating employee vaccinations. The new measure, which went into effect immediately after Governor Ron DeSantis signed the law on November 18, 2021, prohibits employers from implementing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for employees without providing at least five individual exemptions. Our speakers discuss the details of the new law and the five exemptions and address compliance questions and challenges on the horizon for Florida employers.

To listen to the podcast, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.