In this episode of Dirty Steel-Toe Boots, host Phillip Russell is joined by Dee Anna Hays for a first look at the new Florida law that prohibits private employers from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for employees unless they qualify for one of five exemptions (medical, religious, prior infection immunity, regular testing, and personal protective equipment (PPE) usage). The law is effective immediately and impacts private employers that mandate vaccinations for their employees. Phillip and Dee Anna also discuss possible conflicts with and preemption of the new state statute with federal vaccine mandates in Executive Order 14042 (which applies to federal contractor employees) and by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

