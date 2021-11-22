DC Announces End To Indoor Mask Mandate

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that on November 22, 2021, the District's indoor mask mandate - one of, if not the most restrictive mask mandate - will be significantly scaled back. The current mandate, which went into effect on July 31, 2021, requires masks in all indoor public places for all individuals over age two, regardless of vaccination status.

According to the announcement, "[i]instead of following a blanket mandate, residents, visitors and workers will be advised to follow risk-based guidance from DC Health that accounts for current health metrics and a person's vaccination status." However, masks will still be required, regardless of vaccination status, in the following circumstances:

Inside any private business that has implemented a mask requirement;

On public transport (i.e., buses and trains, inside train stations, in airports, and while in ride share vehicles);

Inside schools, childcare facilities, and libraries;

Inside congregate facilities (i.e., nursing homes/assisted living facilities, shelters, dorms/residences, and correctional facilities); and

In DC Government facilities where there is direct interaction between employees and the public (e.g., DMV service center; DHS service center, etc.).

We will continue to monitor and report on further developments from DC, including the forthcoming guidance from DC Health.

