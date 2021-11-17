We invite you to review our newly-posted November 2021 California Employment Law Notes, a comprehensive review of the latest and most significant developments in California employment law. The highlights include:
- Ninth Circuit Resurrects California's Anti-Arbitration Statute
- In-House Counsel's Claim For Breach Of Oral Promise Of Contingency Fee Was Barred By Statute
- Employee Can Proceed With Age Discrimination Lawsuit Against LMU
- Order Denying Attorney's Fees Under UTSA Is Not Separately Appealable
- Company That Retained Independent Contractor Is Not Liable For Injury To Contractor's Employee
- Newspaper Delivery Carriers May Be Employees Under Borello Independent Contractor Test
- Class Action/PAGA Release Was Overly Broad, But Not Collusive
- Court Has Power To Strike PAGA Claims That Will Be Unmanageable At Trial
- Secretary Of Labor Could Be Compelled To Disclose Identities Of Informants
- Gas Station Manager Was An Employee Of Shell Oil
- Employer That Claimed Employment Records Were Stolen Cannot Challenge Calculation Of Lost Wages
