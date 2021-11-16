2021 saw state and local legislatures shifting their focus away from COVID-19 measures back to traditional employment law matters. Although two states and the District of Columbia have COVID-19 related legislation going into effect in 2022, the remainder of the country will see a more diverse array of employment legislation becoming effective in the new year.

California, Illinois, New York and Oregon were especially active this year. Undoubtedly influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, three states and the District of Columbia passed family leave-related legislation, with California adding protected leave for the care of parents-in-law for both private and public sector employees.

On the anti-discrimination landscape, Oregon amended its anti-discrimination statute to include natural hairstyles as a protected characteristic. Certain localities in North Carolina also adopted a similar approach. In keeping with evolving theories of how to effectively distinguish independent contractors from employees, some states have introduced legislation further penalizing employers found to have misclassified their employees as independent contractors. Additionally, three states have further refined their approaches to enforcing non-compete agreements. Of note in this area is Oregon's update that non-compete agreements longer than 12 months will be unenforceable in Oregon effective January 1, 2022.

Closing out the year, federal OSHA issued an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) that will require employers with 100 employees or more to ensure that all employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 or in the alternative, submit to weekly COVID-19 testing. The status of the ETS continues to evolve; visit littler.com/news-analysis for the latest updates.

Please refer to the chart below for access to summaries of several employment-related laws taking effect in the final months of 2021 and early 2022. Please note that this chart includes generally applicable laws taking effect in the noted states and some large municipalities. This is not an exhaustive list and may not necessarily include information about laws that apply to particular industries. In addition, this list does not include laws regarding minimum wage and overtime requirements. New minimum wage and overtime requirement laws will be addressed in a separate Insight.

Alabama Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Alabama HB 494 Non-disparagement Contract Clauses Provides standards for the creation of non-disparagement agreements. Plaintiffs may recover liquidated damages for breach of a non-disparagement clause under some circumstances. 01/01/2022 Alabama SB 9 COVID-19 Requires employers to allow religious exemptions to any vaccination mandate. 11/05/2021

Colorado Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Colorado HB 1123 Home Health Services Requires an employer to provide access to the professional license number issued by Department of Regulatory Agencies for an employee who is substantiated in a case of mistreatment of an at-risk adult. No court order is needed to grant access. 01/01/2022 Colorado: Denver Ordinance No. 21-0818 Right of Retention Affords a right of retention to workers providing services under city contracts, including janitorial, airport, parking, security, and childcare workers, in the event of a contract expiration or change in control. 01/01/2022

Connecticut Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Connecticut HB 6633 Unemployment Insurance Restructures unemployment insurance benefits and amends certain employer contributions. 01/01/2022 Connecticut SB 72 Employer Tax Credits Creates a tax credit for employers that make payments on certain student loans for full time employees working for qualifying businesses. 01/01/2022

District of Columbia Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date District of Columbia B 285 Protected Time Off: D.C. FMLA Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Support Act of 2021. Amends the Universal Paid Leave Act to increase the amount of paid leave per fiscal year to six workweeks of medical leave and two workweeks of prenatal leave; sets an operative date for the Ban on Non-Compete Agreements Amendment Act of 2020. Undetermined: Effective following approval by the Mayor, a 30-day period of Congressional review, and publication in the DC Register

Hawaii Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Hawaii SB 1196 (HB 1042) Wage and Tax Statement Filing Amends the due date for employers to file wage and tax statements from the last day of February to January 31 following the close of the calendar year. 01/01/2022

Illinois Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Illinois HB 117 Benefits: 401K/Retirement/Pension Amends the Illinois Secure Choice Savings Program Act to apply to employers with at least five employees, rather than 25 or more employees. Includes automatic increases to contributions. 01/01/2022 Illinois HB 1207 Salary History Employers remain prohibited from seeking an applicant's salary history but may provide information about compensation for the position applied to. Employers may also discuss an applicant's salary and benefits expectations for the position during the application process. 01/01/2022 Illinois HB 1838 Disability Discrimination Provides that discrimination based on disability includes discrimination against an individual because of the individual's association with a person with a disability. 01/01/2022 Illinois HB 3582 Protected Time Off: Domestic Violence Provides victims and family members of victims of violent crimes with unpaid leave and provides that victims of violent crimes will not be barred from collecting voluntary leave benefits. 01/01/2022 Illinois HB 53 Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Robotics Provides that an employer that relies solely upon artificial intelligence to determine whether an applicant will qualify for an in-person interview must gather and report data about the race and ethnicity of applicants who are and are not extended an opportunity for an in-person interview and race and ethnicity data for applicants who are hired. 01/01/2022 Illinois SB 1600 Hospitality: Human Trafficking Amends Illinois' Lodging Services Human Trafficking Recognition Training Act to require restaurants and truck stops to provide employees with training in the recognition of human trafficking and protocols for reporting observed human trafficking to the appropriate authority. 01/01/2022 Illinois SB 1730 EEO Reporting Requires public corporations to report the self-identified sexual orientation and self-identified gender identity of their directors. 01/01/2022 Illinois SB 2486 Civil Procedure Provides that an individual aggrieved by a disclosure of a disciplinary report may file a complaint with the state Director of Labor or file an action in court within three years after the violation. 01/01/2022 Illinois SB 258 Benefits: Health Insurance Provides that an employer may eliminate a child from the insurance obligor's health insurance coverage if the employer no longer provides a group health insurance plan to any employees or the child is no longer eligible for coverage due to federal or state restrictions. 01/01/2022 Illinois SB 672 Non-Compete Agreements Amends the Illinois Freedom to Work Act, setting forth standards for the enforceability of noncompete agreements against employees. Employers shall not enter into noncompete agreements with employees who earn or are projected to earn $75,000 or less on an annualized basis. 01/01/2022

Minnesota Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Minnesota SB 9 Lactation Accommodation Clarifies that an employer cannot reduce an employee's pay during lactation breaks; requires an employer to provide reasonable accommodation to an employee for health conditions related to pregnancy or childbirth. Employers shall not require employees to take leaves or accept accommodations. 01/01/2022

Montana Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Montana HB 701 (LC 2367) Discrimination: Off-Duty Conduct Prohibits an employer from discriminating against an employee for the legal use of marijuana during non-working hours; does not require an employer to accommodate use of marijuana in the workplace. Does not create a cause of action against employers for wrongful discharge based on marijuana consumption. 01/01/2022 Montana SB 217 (LC 759) Benefits: Health Insurance Requires multiple employer welfare arrangements to comply with the requirements of the Mental Health Parity Act as to the provision of mental health services under these welfare plans. 01/01/2022

New Jersey Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date New Jersey AB 5892 (SB 3922) Employee Misclassification Provides that misclassifying employees to evade payment of insurance premiums is a violation of the New Jersey Insurance Fraud Prevention Act and provides civil penalties of up to $5,000 for the first violation and discretionary criminal actions through the Attorney General's office. 01/01/2022

North Carolina Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date North Carolina: Wake County Ordinance No. 16-3697 Discrimination: Protected Classifications Prohibits discrimination in employment on the basis of a protected class. Amends the definition of protected class to include gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, and natural hairstyle. 02/01/2022 North Carolina: Charlotte Ordinance No. 2021-115 Discrimination: Protected Classifications Prohibits discrimination in employment on the basis of a protected class. Amends the definition of protected class to include gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, and natural hairstyle. 01/01/2022 North Carolina: Winston-Salem Ordinance No. 2021-23 Discrimination: Protected Classifications Prohibits discrimination in employment and public accommodations on the basis of a protected class. Amends the definition of protected class. 01/01/2022

North Dakota Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date North Dakota HB 1082 Tax Issues Requires employers to file an annual return to the tax commissioner if the amount to be deducted and withheld from the wages of all employees was less than $1,000, up from the previous threshold of $500. 12/31/2021

Ohio Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Ohio: Cincinnati Ordinance No. 202102521 Title III Accommodations Requires equal access to single-occupancy toilet facilities in places of public accommodation for all persons regardless of their sex, gender identity, physical or mental capacity, or familial status. 01/01/2022

Oregon Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Oregon HB 2039 Record Retention: Workers' Compensation Claims Provides that an employer may keep records of workers' compensation claims at a location outside of Oregon if the records are available to Department of Consumer and Business Services at a location within Oregon. Shifts the responsibility for carrying workers' compensation coverage to subcontractors if licensed as construction or landscaping contractors. 01/01/2022 Oregon HB 2420 Statute of Limitations Extends the statute of limitations for filing workplace health and safety reporting retaliations to one year. 01/01/2022 Oregon HB 2474 Protected Time Off Expands applicability of certain provisions relating to family leave to employers who employ one or more employees to include closure of child care provider or school due to public health emergency such as COVID-19. Employers may request verification of need for leave for child care purposes. 01/01/2022 Oregon HB 2935 Discrimination: Protected Classifications Expands the definition of race to include natural hairstyles. This amendment does not prohibit enforcing otherwise valid dress codes as long as those dress codes do not have a disparate impact on members of a protected class. 01/01/2022 Oregon HB 3188 Worker Classification Amends the definition of "worker" under Oregon's workers' compensation law to mean worker is any person other than an independent contractor, who provides a service for compensation. 01/01/2022 Oregon SB 169 Non-Compete Agreements Clarifies the definition of a protectible interest required for an enforceable noncompete agreement. Shortens the duration of noncompete agreements to 12 months from the date of an employee's termination. Agreements longer than 12 months are void. 01/01/2022 Oregon SB 569 Hiring Discrimination Makes it an unlawful employment practice for an employer to require a valid driver's license from either a current or prospective employee unless a driver's license is legally required to perform an essential job function or has a legitimate business purpose. 01/01/2022

Pennsylvania Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Pennsylvania: Philadelphia Bill No. 200625 Drug Testing Prohibits employers from requiring prospective employees to undergo testing for the presence of marijuana as a condition of employment. This amendment does not apply to public safety, federal contractors, positions that require commercial driver's licenses, and formal caregiver positions. 01/01/2022

Rhode Island Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Rhode Island HB 5270 Hospitality: Human Trafficking Requires all hotels to make a good-faith effort to post human trafficking awareness signage in English and any other language spoken by at least ten percent of the hotel's workforce. Requires hotels provide all employees with human trafficking awareness training. 01/01/2022

Texas Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Texas: DeSoto Fair Chance Ordinance Background Checks: Criminal Prohibits an employer from inquiring about an applicant's criminal history on an initial job application. Ordinance does not apply to employment positions that where criminal history must be disclosed by law. 01/01/2022

Washington Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Washington SB 5355 (HB 1369) Wage & Hour: Penalties Allows all employees, except for highly compensated employees as defined by statute, to place liens on their employer's real or personal property to satisfy a wage claim. 01/01/2022 Washington 2022 Non Compete Enforceability Thresholds (Annual Announcement) Noncompete Agreements Increases the noncompete enforceability threshold to account for inflation using the consumer price index. 01/01/2022 Washington Final Rule re Posting Citation and Notices (WAC 296-900-13015) Workplace Posters Extends the time period for posting a workplace safety citation to seven working days; permits an employer to post a citation electronically in addition to a workplace posting. 12/03/2021

West Virginia Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date West Virginia HB 335 Discrimination: COVID-19 Requires employers that require that employees and prospective employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 to permit a medical certification from a licensed physician or an advanced practice registered nurse or a notarized certification by the employee or prospective employee indicating that the individual's religious beliefs prevent them from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. 01/18/2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.