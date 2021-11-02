As the pandemic ebbs in late 2021, employers need to confront new data protection challenges. In the first podcast in the Littler California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) Podcast Series, Co-Chair of Littler's Privacy Practice, Philip Gordon, along with core privacy team members, shareholders Kwabena Appenteng and Zoe Argento, discuss the origin and scope of the CPRA as well as the notice at collection and online privacy policy requirements.
Littler California Privacy Rights Act Podcast · 01 - CPRA: Background, Notice at Collection, and Website Privacy Policy
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.