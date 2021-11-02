ARTICLE

Littler Shareholder and core Privacy Team member Zoe Argento discusses the extensive list of rights the CPRA confers on employees, independent contractors, and job applicants who reside in California. What is the scope of these rights, and what are employers' obligations when responding to requests? Learn the answers to these questions and many more during this informative podcast.

self Littler California Privacy Rights Act Podcast · 03 - CPRA Individual Rights

