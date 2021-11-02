ARTICLE

There are many employee referral strategies out there, and the newest among them is leveraging the employee referral bonus program to build diversity. Such programs offer special – sometimes higher – bonuses to current employees for the referral of candidates from traditionally underrepresented communities. In this podcast, Alyesha Asghar Dotson discusses whether such bonuses potentially may expose employers to legal risks, and whether employers ought to use them even if they are legally sound and effective.

self Littler Inclusion, Equity & Diversity · 141 - Diversity Referral Bonuses: Advantages and Disadvantages

