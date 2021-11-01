In this podcast celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, Shareholder and Global Practice Leader Peter Susser talks with Juan Carlos Varela, Shareholder of Littler's Miami and Caracas offices, about becoming Littler's first international attorney, extending a labor and employment law practice beyond the United States, and how that helped him achieve the American dream.

