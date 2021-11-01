As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close this week, Shareholder and Reunión Co-Chair Mel Cole (San Francisco) and Shareholder Anne Sanchez LaWer (San Jose) discuss their experiences with the Spanish language and the ways in which learning it - and not learning it - have impacted their individual connections to their Hispanic heritage.

