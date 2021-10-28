Philip Gordon and Zoe Argento, shareholders in Littler's
Denver office, are joined by Kwabena Appenteng, shareholder in
Littler's Chicago office, to discuss new vendor contracting
issues related to the CPRA. Kwabena addresses both requirements and
recommendations for provisions to be included in the necessary
addenda to vendor or service agreements.
