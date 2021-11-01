Michael McCabe, Matthew Hank, and Daniel Kim describe Matt and Dan's work with the Veterans Consortium defending claims for veterans.
Littler attorneys provide pro bono services in a variety of
areas, depending on the interests of individual attorneys. The firm
values and encourages the community-minded and pro bono efforts of
our lawyers and staff.
Listen on SoundCloud | All Littler Podcasts
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.