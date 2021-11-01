Breanne Martell and Nicole LeFave discuss Eight Million Stories and Nicole's appellate work in criminal law.
Littler attorneys provide pro bono services in a variety of
areas, depending on the interests of individual attorneys. The firm
values and encourages the community-minded and pro bono efforts of
our lawyers and staff.
Listen on SoundCloud | All Littler Podcasts
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.