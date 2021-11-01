Keeping in mind that the compliance date of the California Privacy Rights Act is not until January 1, 2023, what are steps employers can take now? Denver Shareholders Zoe Argento and Philip Gordon, Co-Chairs of Littler's Privacy Practice, discuss building your CPRA compliance team, data retention, vendor management and watching for other state law developments.



