Keeping in mind that the compliance date of the California Privacy Rights Act is not until
January 1, 2023, what are steps employers can take now? Denver
Shareholders Zoe Argento and Philip Gordon, Co-Chairs of
Littler's Privacy Practice, discuss building your CPRA
compliance team, data retention, vendor management and watching for
other state law developments.
Listen on SoundCloud | All Littler Podcasts
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.