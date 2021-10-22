Philippe Weiss was interviewed October 19 on WGN Radio, "Wintrust Business Lunch: Halloween hazards that could haunt your business." Weiss discussed some Halloween hazards that could haunt businesses if they aren't careful. You can listen to the full interview at Min. 7:18 here.

