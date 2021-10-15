Join us this week for a discussion on a particularly hot topic in the workplace – Gaslighting. Our host, Mary Vandenack, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver and her guest, Pam Hernandez, the founder and CEO of The Right Reflection® will define gaslighting, when and where it might occur and give you some examples of gaslighting in the workplace. Finally, you will receive some tips on how to handle it so your career isn't impacted by these bullying tactics. Tune in for this important information that could help to improve wellness in your workplace.

