United States:
The Labor Law Insider: Employer Guidance – Reducing The Risk Of A Successful Union Campaign
14 October 2021
Husch Blackwell LLP
The Labor Law Insider continues the discussion in this podcast
episode with Tom Godar, Tom O'Day, Terry Potter and Rufino
Gaytán on actions employers should take proactively to deter
unions from garnering employee support in the workplace. Shifting
social issues in and outside the workplace along with significant
public support for labor unions subject all companies to the risk
of a successful organizing campaign, resulting in a unionized
workforce. Tune in to our podcast to learn about the
steps all employers should take to protect their direct
relationship with employees.
