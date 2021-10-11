United States:
LGBTQ+ Rights At Work In The US (Podcast)
11 October 2021
lus Laboris
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
US attorney Dawn Siler-Nixon talks to us about how the new US
administration is putting a big focus on the rights of LGBTQ+
people at work. We look at what federal agencies are now required
to do and what private employers also need to think about.
Listen to the episode →
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States
Allegheny County Adopts Paid Sick Leave
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
Allegheny County adopted legislation guaranteeing employees at companies that have 26 or more employees one hour of paid sick leave for every 35 hours worked, with a cap at 40 hours.
OSHA Addresses Vaccine Mandates
Armstrong Teasdale
On Aug. 13, 2021, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) updated its recommendations for the actions employers should take to keep their workplaces safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.