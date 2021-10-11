ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

US attorney Dawn Siler-Nixon talks to us about how the new US administration is putting a big focus on the rights of LGBTQ+ people at work. We look at what federal agencies are now required to do and what private employers also need to think about.

Listen to the episode →

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.