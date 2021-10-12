United States:
Oregon Employment Law, Episode 2: Managing Medical And Religious Accommodation Requests Related To COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates (Podcast)
12 October 2021
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
In this episode of our Oregon Employment Law podcast
series, Paul Cirner and Florence Mao discuss the requirements of
federal and state statutes regarding religious and medical
accommodations-including the Americans with Disabilities Act, Title
VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and Oregon's disability
and antidiscrimination laws-and their relevance to COVID-19 vaccine
mandates. The speakers also provide key considerations for
employers responding to medical accommodation requests.
