In this episode of our Oregon Employment Law podcast series, Paul Cirner and Florence Mao discuss the requirements of federal and state statutes regarding religious and medical accommodations-including the Americans with Disabilities Act, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and Oregon's disability and antidiscrimination laws-and their relevance to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The speakers also provide key considerations for employers responding to medical accommodation requests.

