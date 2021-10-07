Employers across the U.S. are grappling with the implementation of vaccine mandate policies. Counsel LaKeisha M.A. Caton, a member of Pryor Cashman's Labor + Employment and Litigation Groups, recently discussed the complexity of the matter with Yahoo! News. According to the publication:

"You can have a mandatory vaccination policy; however, employees may be entitled to a reasonable accommodation based on either a sincerely held religious belief and or a disability, if it doesn't cause an undue burden on the employer," LaKeisha Caton, an attorney with Pryor Cashman, told Yahoo Finance.

The article specifically focuses on the United Airlines policy that resulted in terminations and a new federal lawsuit. Access the whole article in the resource link below.